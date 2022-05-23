 Skip to main content
Go to the Netherworld with New Photos of Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter & the Cast of Beetlejuice

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 23, 2022
Alex Brightman & Elizabeth Teeter in "Beetlejuice"
(Photo: Matthew Murph)

Beetlejuice is back on Broadway, and now we have new photos of the Tony-nominated production! The musical, based on the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name, returned to Broadway at its new home at the Marquis Theatre on April 8. Alex Brightman reprises his Tony-nominated performance as the titular ghoul alongside fellow returning cast members Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Delia, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout. Elizabeth Teeter now stars as Lydia with Michelle Aravena as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love as Maxine Dean/Juno.  The ensemble features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley and Graham Stevens. Dare to check out the new production photos below, and see the show live for yourself!

David Josefsberg as Adam, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Elizabeth Teeter as Lydia and Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Alex Brightman has a meta-moment in Beetlejuice.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Alex Brightman is joined by his army of Beetlejuice look-a-likes.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Elizabeth Teeter and Adam Dannheisser have a father-daughter bonding moment as Lydia and Charles.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
