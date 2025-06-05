 Skip to main content
Tom Felton to Reprise Film Role as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

by Hayley Levitt • Jun 5, 2025
Tom Felton is going back to Hogwarts! The actor who played the title character's arch nemesis in all eight Harry Potter films will reprise his role as Draco Malfoy on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed ChildFelton makes his Broadway debut in the role, beginning performances at the Lyric Theatre on November 11 and playing a limited 19-week engagement through March 22, 2026. 

In a statement, Tom Felton said, “Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes—and of course his iconic platinum blond hair—and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, centering around Harry's headstrong son Albus.

