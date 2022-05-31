Tony Nominee Kenita R. Miller and Justin Hicks Welcome First Child

Kenita R. Miller, 2022 Tony nominee for her performance in for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, and husband Justin Hicks have welcomed their first child. Nova Pearl was born on May 26.

With Miller playing her final performance as Lady in Red in Camile A. Brown’s Tony-nominated revival of Ntzoke Shange’s choreopoem on May 24, going into labor on May 25 and then giving birth a day later, Miller had quite a full week. Rachel Christopher has taken over the role in for colored girls through the end of its run at Broadway’s Booth Theatre on June 5.

“I won’t be posting many pics of her for some time, because her Papa and I need time to be selfish with her. But here’s one photo,” Miller posted on Instagram. “Eat your heart out world cause my baby is GORGEOUS!!!!!” Miller and Hicks have been married since 2005. In addition to for colored girls, Miller’s Broadway credits include The Color Purple, Xanadu, Come From Away and Once On This Island. Hicks is a musician and composer who recently wrote the music for the Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s on Broadway. Together with family member Jade Hicks, they have a band called The HawtPlates.