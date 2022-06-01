Death of a Salesman, Starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke, Sets Broadway Theater and Dates

The Broadway transfer of Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliott's co-directed 2019 West End production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman has found its home. The production will begin a limited run at the Hudson Theatre on September 19. Cromwell will direct the Broadway production, which will reunite its London stars Wendell Pierce as willy Loman and Sharon D Clarke as Linda Loman. Tony winner André De Shields will join the cast as Ben with Khris Davis playing Biff.

Death of a Salesman is about a traveling salesman whose career and mental state are falling apart.

The play first bowed on Broadway in 1949, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. This production marks will mark the fifth Broadway revival of the play, and the first time it will be told from the perspective of a Black family.

Additional information and complete casting will be announced soon.