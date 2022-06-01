 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See New Footage of Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, Jane Lynch & More in Funny Girl on Broadway

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 1, 2022
Beanie Feldstein and the cast of "Funny Girl"
(Photo: provided by Polk & Co.)

The Broadway revival of Funny Girl  has a fun new video look at star Beanie Feldstein sing as Fanny Brice alongside Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jane Lynch as Rosie Brice and Tony nominee Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan. The Michael Mayer-directed production plays at the August Wilson Theatre and also features Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. Check out the video below, and be sure to see the gorgeous revival for yourself!

View Comments

Related Shows

Funny Girl

from $69.00

Star Files

Ephie Aardema

Debra Cardona

Toni DiBuono

Beanie Feldstein

Jared Grimes

Peter Francis James

Ramin Karimloo

Jane Lynch

Martin Moran
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo to Join Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway; New Cast Announced
  2. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Head to the Underworld to See André De Shields Before His Hadestown Departure
  3. Megan Hilty & More Unite for the First Reading of the Smash Musical
Back to Top