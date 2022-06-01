See New Footage of Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, Jane Lynch & More in Funny Girl on Broadway

The Broadway revival of Funny Girl has a fun new video look at star Beanie Feldstein sing as Fanny Brice alongside Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jane Lynch as Rosie Brice and Tony nominee Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan. The Michael Mayer-directed production plays at the August Wilson Theatre and also features Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. Check out the video below, and be sure to see the gorgeous revival for yourself!