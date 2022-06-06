 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Ain't Too Proud Alum Jawan M. Jackson Becomes Official Member of The Temptations

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 6, 2022
Jawan M. Jackson
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Jawan M. Jackson, a former star of Ain't Too Proud and Broadway.com vlogger has become an official member of the iconic music group The Temptations. After playing Melvin Franklin in both Ain't Too Proud and in Motown The Musical, Detroit Free Press reports that Jackson will assume bass duties in the group, stepping into the spot once held by the late Franklin for decades.

"It's a childhood dream—I've been a fan of The Temptations for so long," Jackson said. "During the Ain't Too Proud days, a couple of us guys were always joking with [original Temptations member] Otis [Williams]: 'If a spot ever opens up, call us.' This time around, I got the phone call, and it wasn't a joke."

Jackson will take the stage in Seattle on June 7 alongside Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks and Anthony Grant, launching a tour that will include autumn European dates. Check out the full tour schedule here.

View Comments

Star Files

Jawan M. Jackson

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Patti LuPone, Hugh Jackman and More Accept 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards! See Full List of Winners
  2. Almost Famous Announces Cast and Sets Fall Broadway Dates
  3. Starry Encores! Into the Woods to Have Broadway Transfer This Summer
Back to Top