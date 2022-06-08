Idina Menzel on Launching Her Encore Fashion Line and Revisiting Wicked

Idina Menzel has wowed audiences in smash hit musicals like Rent and Wicked, and, of course, fans can't let go of her vocal performance as Elsa in Disney's Frozen. Now, she's taking on a new role by stepping into the fashion game. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with Menzel on The Broadway Show at the launch party for her Encore fashion line for QVC.

"Fashion often is very anxiety-provoking for me," Menzel said. "Red carpets—I feel so tense, and I'm sucking in my belly—I'm stressed. I do want people to really know that this is not me coming and being like, 'I'm this incredible designer.' I have assembled some people that are great collaborators that understand my vision. The vision is to have a line that's comfortable and yummy and cozy and effortless."

Menzel incorporates theatrical terms in her line: one jumpsuit is called "The Marquee" and another, "The Swing." "Honestly, I really just want to stay true to myself," she said of her decision to incorporate her performance background in the branding of her line. "Any way that I feel grounded and authentic is important to me. I also just feel like everyone deserves to feel that feeling of an encore."

The Tony winner recently took her son and members of his basketball team to see Wicked on Broadway. "I called [company manager] Susan Sampliner Saturday morning for a Saturday night. I said, 'Do you have 10 seats?' A Saturday night in Wicked?! I mean, that's really obnoxious of me," she said with a laugh. "It was beautiful. I was able to sit back as a real audience member and see what maybe people felt when I was up there, you know? That was a really good moment."

