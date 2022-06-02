Watch Idina Menzel, A.J. Shively, Jennifer Simard & More on The Broadway Show

Paul Wontorek & Idina Menzel on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on June 5 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Tony winner Idina Menzel sits down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about creating her Encore fashion line for QVC. Plus, she talks about returning to Wicked—as an audience member!
- Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper speaks with Paradise Square standout A.J. Shively about receiving a 2022 Tony Award nomination for his performance in the show.
- See the winners of the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards accept their trophies.
- Watch Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek take a stroll through the Theater District with Company Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as she discusses her incredible stage career.
- Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper meets up with the Broadway League’s Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Gennean Scott in Duffy Square, where Black to Broadway’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert will take place on June 19 at 12PM.
