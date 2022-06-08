Gear Up for Broadway's Biggest Night with The Broadway Show's Tony Awards Episode

 Skip to main content
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 8, 2022
Gabby Beans, Rachel Dratch, Michael Oberholtzer, Myles Frost & Jeannette Bayardelle
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Broadway’s biggest night is set for June 12, and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is ready with this special. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, the show will air in New York City on June 12 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX, just before Tony Awards festivities kick off at 7PM. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!


The Broadway Show Credits: Directed by Zack R. Smith | Executive Producers: Tamsen Fadal, John Gore, Lauren Reid and Rich Jaffe | Tony Shoot Producers: Paul Wontorek, Caitlin Moynihan and Lindsey Sullivan | Videographers: Alexander Goyco, Mark Hayes and Nick Shakra | Production assistant: Joanne Villani

Photo Credits: Photography by Emilio Madrid | Styling: Eliza Yerry and Maggy Francois (for Myles Frost) | Hair/Makeup: Rachel Estabrook and Earon Nealey | Photo assistant: Alan Padilla  

