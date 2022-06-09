Rob McClure to Star as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Rob McClure is heading to Skid Row. The 2022 Tony nominee will join the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour beginning on July 12. He will replace Skylar Astin, who will take his final bow in the musical on July 3. Astin is departing early to film a new CBS TV show, So Help Me Todd, opposite Marcia Gay Harden. Evan Alexander Smith will play the role of Seymour from July 5 through July 10.

McClure will star opposite original cast members Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, DDS. The cast also features Stuart Zagnit as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Khalifa White as Ronnette, Cristina Raé as Chiffon, Khadija Sankoh as Crystal. The company is rounded out by Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Josh Daniel, Michael Iannucci, Jana Djenne Jackson and Chelsea Turbin.

McClure is Tony-nominated for his performance in Mrs. Doubtfire. He was also nominated for Chaplin. His additional Broadway credits include Beetlejuice, Noises Off, Something Rotten!, Honeymoon in Vegas, Avenue Q and I'm Not Rappaport.

Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and featuring a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman, Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it. This production won the 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Revival of a Musical and earned both Lucille Lortel and Antonyo Award nominations for Outstanding Revival.