Jennifer Hudson Achieves EGOT Status with Tony Win for A Strange Loop

Jennifer Hudson has won two Grammy Awards as well as an Oscar and an Emmy Award, and now, she is a Tony winner! With the Best Musical win for A Strange Loop, Hudson has achieved EGOT status since she is a producer of Michael R. Jackson's musical. The news was announced at the 75th Tony Awards on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall. Jackson also won the award for Best Book. A Strange Loop is playing at the Lyceum Theatre.

Hudson received an Academy Award in 2007 for her performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls. A finalist on the third season of American Idol, she went on to earn Grammy Awards for her self-titled album in 2009 and for her vocals on the cast recording of the Tony-winning 2016 revival of The Color Purple. Hudson made her Broadway debut in the production as Shug Avery. She received a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga.

In achieving EGOT status, Hudson joins Alan Menken, John Legend, Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Robert Lopez, Scott Rudin, Whoopi Goldberg, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks, Jonathan Tunick, Marvin Hamlisch, Audrey Hepburn, John Gielgud, Rita Moreno, Helen Hayes and Richard Rodgers.