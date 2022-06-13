A Strange Loop Wins 2022 Tony Award for Best Musical

The Broadway cast of "A Strange Loop" (Photo: Marc J. Franklin )

A Strange Loop has been named winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Musical. The new tuner triumphed at the 75th Annual Tonys ceremony on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall. A Strange Loop beat out fellow nominees Girl From the North Country, MJ , Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square and Six: The Musical.

A Strange Loop features 2022 Tony nominee Jaquel Spivey in his Broadway debut as Usher. The cast also features Antwayn Hopper as Thought 6, 2022 Tony nominee L Morgan Lee as Thought 1, John-Michael Lyles as Thought 3, James Jackson Jr. as Thought 2, 2022 Tony nominee John-Andrew Morrison as Thought 4 and Jason Veasey as Thought 5.

The musical explores the thoughts of Usher, a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical.

A Strange Loop features a book, music and lyrics by Jackson. Rona Siddiqui is the music director and Raja Feather Kelly is the choreographer. The creative team also includes set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Jennifer Schriever, sound designer Drew Levy and orchestrator Charlie Rosen.

The musical also won an additional Tony Award for Jackson's book.