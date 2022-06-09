Ben Platt, Noah Galvin & More Set for Musical Comedy Movie Theater Camp

Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman's short film is getting a full feature. Deadline reports that Platt, Galvin, Gordon, Amy Sedaris, Alan S. Kim, Patti Harrison, Owen Thiele, Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Caroline Aaron and Nathan Lee Graham will star in the musical comedy Theater Camp, which will mark the directorial debut of both Gordon and Lieberman.

The film, written by Platt, Galvin, Gordon and Lieberman, is inspired by their 2020 short film of the same name. It follows the eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York. The staffers band together with the beloved founder’s son to keep the camp afloat when she falls into a coma right before the summer session is set to begin. The movie will feature original music written by Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, Platt and Mark Sonnenblick.

Alexander Bello, Kyndra Sanchez, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan and Vivienne Sachs will round out the cast. Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey and Julia Hammer will produce for Picturestart, alongside Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios and Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Alex Brown and Mary Bundy for Gloria Sanchez Productions. A production schedule and release date will be announced later.