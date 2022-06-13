Jesse Tyler Ferguson Wins Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Play

Jesse Tyler Ferguson won the Best Featured Actor in a Play Tony Award for his performance in Take Me Out. The win was announced at the 2022 Tony Awards ceremony on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall. He beat out fellow nominees Alfie Allen (Hangmen), Chuck Cooper (Trouble in Mind), Ron Cephas Jones (Clyde’s), Michael Oberholtzer (Take Me Out) and Jesse Williams (Take Me Out).

"To stand in front of this community that I admire and love so much just means so much to me. I cannot believe I get to do this for a living," he said. "Richard Greenberg, your words are a gift to any actor who gets the pleasure to say them."

This marks Ferguson’s first Tony Award win. His additional Broadway credits include Fully Committed, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and On the Town. He has earned five Emmy nominations for his turn as Mitchell Pritchett on ABC's Modern Family.