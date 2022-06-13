Company's Patti LuPone Wins Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Raise a glass! Patti LuPone has won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Joanne in Company. She was honored at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, beating out fellow nominees Jeannette Bayardelle of Girl From the North Country, Shoshana Bean of Mr. Saturday Night, Jayne Houdyshell of The Music Man, L Morgan Lee of A Strange Loop and Jennifer Simard of Company.



"A finer group of actors and comedians I couldn't imagine and who it is my honor to work with every night," LuPone said of her Company cast. "A huge gratitude to all the understudies across all the stages in New York and to all the COVID-safety people. Marianne [Elliott], I will follow you for the rest of my life where ever you lead. Chris Harper, who pays my salary, you are my one and last producer."

LuPone won an Olivier Award for her turn as Joanne in this production's world premiere in London. She is a Broadway legend who earned Tony Awards for Evita and Gypsy and an additional Olivier for Les Misérables.

The musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Marianne Elliott’s fresh staging, in which musical theater's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And, why can’t she settle down and have a family? This musical features the songs “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side” and “Being Alive.”

Company was the most-awarded musical at the 75th Tony Awards. In addition to Doyle, the production saw win's for Matt Doyle's featured performance, Best Revival, Marianne Elliott's direction and Bunny Christie's set design.