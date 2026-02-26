 Skip to main content
Megan Thee Stallion to Make Broadway Debut as Zidler in Moulin Rouge!

The Grammy-winning rapper becomes the first female identifying performer to play the role in the hit Broadway musical

News
by Jonah de Forest • Feb 26, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion
(Photo: Hot Girl Productions)

What to Know

  • Megan Thee Stallion will make her Broadway debut as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical from March 24 through May 17, 2026, performing all shows except May 2 and becoming the first female identifying performer to take on the role
  • Bob the Drag Queen will play his final performance as Zidler on March 22. Kelsie Watts will also join the production on March 24 as Satine, succeeding Arianna Rosario
  • The Grammy-winning rapper joins a Broadway cast that includes Christian Douglas, André Ward, David Harris, Ricky Rojas and Samantha Dodemaide

Classy, bougie…bohemian? Grammy-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion will play the role of Zidler in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway from March 24 to May 17, 2026. She will be playing all performances during that period except for the two shows on Saturday, May 2nd. The H-Town Hottie makes history as the first female-identifying performer to play the role. Bob the Drag Queen is currently performing as Zidler and will depart the production on March 22. Kelsie Watts will also join the production on March 24 as Satine, succeeding Arianna Rosario.

Megan is a multiplatinum-selling recording artist and was the second female rapper to win Best New Artist at the Grammys after Lauryn Hill. Though this marks her first time on Broadway, Megan made her big-screen debut as Gloria in the A24 comedy Dicks: The Musical. She will join current Broadway cast members Christian Douglas as Christian, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini. 

As recently announced, the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its celebrated run on July 26, 2026.

Get tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical

