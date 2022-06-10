Get a First Look at the Immersive, Alice Ripley-Led Next to Normal in Spain

Get a glimpse at the immersive production of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal, which will play Barcelona beginning on July 1. The show, directed by Simon Pittman, stars Alice Ripley, who won a Tony Award in 2009 for originating the role of Diana. Ripley is joined by Andy Señor Jr., Jade Laurel, Eloi Gomez and Lewis Edgar. Adam Pascal plays Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine in a virtual format. Kitt and Yorkey have created a 60-minute version of the musical, in which the actors and audience share the same space. It will play the IDEAL Center in Barcelona, a 20,000-square-foot venue designed for immersive experiences. With no set or props, the audience will experience the story alongside the actors, surrounded by a sound system of 36 speakers and projections over the walls, floor and ceiling. Take a look below!