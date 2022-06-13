 Skip to main content
Ariana DeBose at the 75th Tony Awards
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Give Them a Round of Applause! See Ariana DeBose, Darren Criss & Julianne Hough's Big Numbers at the Tony Awards

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 13, 2022

Broadway's biggest night started off with a bang, and that was thanks to Ariana DeBose, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough. Emmy winners Criss and Hough high-kicked the night off on Paramount+ with The Tony Awards: Act One, which saw the distribution of design awards and a number called "Set the Stage." Triple threats twirling, fabulous costume changes and a quick cameo from DeBose made the number, which was written by Criss, memorable.

Oscar winner and former Broadway.com vlogger DeBose took the reigns for the 8PM ceremony. Her opener was a celebration of her Broadway roots. Watch her wow the crowd—and honor dozens of hits like Chicago, Wicked, Cabaret, Pippin, Dreamgirls, Hamilton, A Chorus Line, West Side Story and more—with "Round of Applause" below!

