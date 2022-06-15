Works from Will Arbery & More Slated for The New Group's 2022-2023 Season

The New Group has announced its 2022-2023 season. These productions will take place at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Fall 2023 will see the reunion of Heroes of the Fourth Turning's award-winning scribe Will Arbery and director Danya Taymor. Pulitzer Prize finalist Arbery confronts humanity’s deepest fears with surreal humor, warmth and the fortitude of municipal public servants in Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, a play about climate and change.

The world premiere of Thomas Bradshaw's The Seagull/Woodstock, NY is up next, bringing a fresh, fun, emphasis to Chekhov's sharp satirical eye for the self-absorption and emotional volatility of ambitious artists. The production will be directed by Scott Elliott.

In the spring, debut playwright Diane Exavier creates a sensual and entrancing portrait of a family at a crossroads, freely inspired by Federico García Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba. Directed by Dominique Rider, this marks the world premiere of Bernarda’s Daughters, which debuted as an audio play from The New Group Off Stage with Audible Originals.

Casting and additional information will be announced later.