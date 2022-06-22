Olivier-Winning Back to the Future Musical to Arrive on Broadway in 2023

Theater fans are going to want to time travel after hearing this news! A teaser has been released for the Back to the Future, the new musical based on Robert Zemeckis' hit 1985 movie, and it appears the production will officially arrive on Broadway in 2023.

The musical follows the story of Marty McFly, a teenager who's accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. The West End premiere stars Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, originally portrayed by Michael J. Fox. Tony Award winner Roger Bart plays Emmett "Doc" Brown, originally portrayed by Christopher Lloyd. The staging won the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and received nominations for Best Original Score, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design and for Dobson as well as Hugh Coles' performance as George McFly.

Back to the Future, directed by Tony winner John Rando, features a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri (who scored many of Zemeckis' films) and Grammy winner Glen Ballard with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode."

Check out the teaser below, and watch this space for info on casting, a Broadway venue, exact dates and more!