Back to the Future, Starring Olly Dobson and Roger Bart, Announces New West End Premiere Date

Roger Bart as Doc Brown and Olly Dobson as Marty McFly in "Back to the Future" (Photo: Sean Ebsworth Barnes)

Back to the Future, the new musical based on Robert Zemeckis' hit 1985 movie, made its world premiere in 2020 at the Manchester Opera House in advance of an anticipated West End run. The musical, which had been previously scheduled to arrive at London's Adelphi Theatre on May 14, will now begin performances on August 20.

The musical follows the story of Marty McFly, a teenager who's accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown.

Olly Dobson and Tony winner Roger Bart will play the roles of Marty McFly and Dr Emmett Brown, respectively. The show also stars Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly and Mark Oxtoby as Strickland. The cast also includes Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matt Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Crawford, Bessy Ewa, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O’Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Oliver Tester and Justin Thomas.

Back to the Future, directed by Tony winner John Rando, features a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri (who scored many of Zemeckis' films) and Grammy winner Glen Ballard with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." As previously announced, Sony Music Masterworks will release a cast recording this summer. Listen to the song "Back in Time" below!