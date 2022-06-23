Funny Girl's Beanie Feldstein Announces Engagement to Bonnie Chance Roberts

Sadie, Sadie, almost-married lady! Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein posted adorable snapshots on June 23, announcing her engagement to producer Bonnie Chance Roberts.

The longtime pair met in London while working on the film How to Build a Girl.

Feldstein previously appeared on Broadway in Hello, Dolly! and has been featured onscreen in American Crime Story, The Humans, Booksmart, Lady Bird and more. Roberts has worked on the live-action Cats film as well as Mary Queen of Scots, Will, Harlots and Bridget Jones's Baby.