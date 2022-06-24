 Skip to main content
James Vincent Meredith Joins The Minutes for Final Weeks; K. Todd Freeman Exits Production

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 24, 2022
James Vincent Meredith
(Photo: c/o Polk & Co.)

There's a familiar face heading back to Big Cherry! James Vincent Meredith joins The Minutes on Broadway as Mr. Blake on June 25, taking over the role from K. Todd Freeman. Meredith previously played the role of Mr. Blake in the original production of The Minutes at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago in 2017. As announced, the play is set to run at Broadway's Studio 54 through July 24.

Meredith was most recently seen on Broadway as George Antrobus in The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center Theater. Other Broadway credits include Superior Donuts and The Book of Mormon.

He joins a cast that includes the show's playwright Tracy LettsJessie MuellerNoah ReidBlair BrownIan BarfordSally MurphyAustin PendletonCliff ChamberlainDanny McCarthy and Jeff Still.

Directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes takes a hard look at the innerworkings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.

The Minutes opened on April 17 and was nominated for Best Play at the 2022 Tony Awards. 

