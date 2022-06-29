Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Anthony Rosenthal & More Set for Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt on Broadway

Casting is set for the upcoming Broadway transfer of Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Leopoldstadt. The play will run at Broadway's Longacre Theatre beginning on September 14 and open on October 2. The production premiered in London's West End in January 2020 and returned in 2021 after the theater shutdown. It won the Olivier Award for Best New Play in October 2020. Tony nominee Patrick Marber directs. Tickets are now on sale.

The 38-member company includes Broadway alums Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Anthony Rosenthal, Betsy Aidem, Corey Brill, Gina Ferrall, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, David Krumholtz, Tedra Millan, Seth Numrich and Dylan Wallach. It also marks the Broadway debuts of Jesse Aaronson, Jenna Augen, Japhet Balaban, Daniel Cantor, Faye Castelow, Erica Dasher, Eden Epstein, Arty Froushan, Charlotte Graham, Colleen Litchfield, Aaron Neil, Chris Stevens, Reese Bogin, Max Ryan Burach, Michael Deaner, Romy Fay, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Jaxon Cain Grundleger, Wesley Holloway, Ava Michele Hyl, Joshua Satine, Aaron Shuf and Drew Ryan Squire. Additional casting is to be announced.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th century, spanning over 50 years.

This marks Stoppard’s 19th Broadway production. He is a four-time Tony winner with wins for Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (1968), Travesties (1976), The Real Thing (1984) and all three parts of The Coast of Utopia (2007). He won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for writing the screenplay for Shakespeare in Love.

Leopoldstadt will feature scenic design by Richard Hudson, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Isaac Madge and movement by Emily Jane Boyle.