The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal Earns 2022 New York Emmy Nominations

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the weekly nationally-syndicated Broadway-focused TV show co-produced by Broadway.com’s parent company the John Gore Organization, has been honored with two 2022 New York Emmy Award nominations.



Host and executive producer Tamsen Fadal is nominated in the category of Talent: Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent, and The Broadway Show is included in the Magazine Program (Series) category. Under its previous title, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the series earned a 2021 New York Emmy Award in the same category.



Directed and written by Zack R. Smith, The Broadway Show features Fadal as host and Charlie Cooper and Paul Wontorek as correspondents. With Fadal, John Gore, Rich Jaffe and Lauren Reid as executive producers, it is produced by Keith Hurd and Wontorek, with Caitlin Moynihan and Lindsey Sullivan as associate producers. Cyd Sacks is production coordinator.



The September 19, 2021 episode of the series received the nomination, which featured Fadal interviewing To Kill a Mockingbird star Jeff Daniels, Cooper with Chicago leading lady Ana Villafañe, Wontorek talking with The Lion King’s Adrienne Walker, special Tony Award winner Julie Halston and Hairspray star Marisha Wallace and a fresh face feature on Ain’t Too Proud headliner Nik Walker. The episode was filmed by Kyle Gaskell, Alexander Goyco, Mark Hayes and Nick Shakra.



The 65th Annual New York Emmy Awards will be presented on a date to be announced.