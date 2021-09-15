 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Ana Villafañe, Adrienne Walker, Julie Halston & More on the Newest Episode of The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 15, 2021
Ana Villafañe & Charlie Cooper on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, formerly known as Broadway Profiles, airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this episode will air in New York City on September 19 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
View Comments

Star Files

Jeff Daniels

Julie Halston

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Ana Villafañe

Adrienne Walker

Nik Walker
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Beetlejuice to Have Broadway Comeback at the Marquis Theatre
  3. Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera Confirms Cast for Return
Back to Top