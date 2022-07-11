Odds & Ends: Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey to Join Matt Bomer in Fellow Travelers

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Jonathan Bailey Boards Matt Bomer-Led Fellow Travelers

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has his next screen project locked in. Variety reports that he'll join the previously announced Showtime series Fellow Travelers. Matt Bomer and Allison Williams are also set for the limited series, which is based on Thomas Mallon's novel of the same name. Philadelphia writer Ron Nyswaner is adapting the book for the screen. The series is described as an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer will play handsome, charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements—until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. Bomer is also producing the series, which is scheduled to start production in Toronto later this month.

Ben Joyce as Marty McFly in London's Back To The Future the Musical

(Photo by Matt Crockett)

London's Back To The Future to Welcome New Cast Members

Ben Joyce, a recent graduate of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts who made his West End debut last year as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, will play Marty McFly in London's Back to the Future beginning on August 17. Amber Davies will play Lorraine Baines McFly, Oliver Nicholas will play George McFly, Jordan Benjamin will play Goldie Wilson, Harry Jobson will play Biff Tannen, Sophie Naglik will play Jennifer Parker and Gary Trainor will play Strickland. Roger Bart will continue in the role of Dr Emmett Brown, and Emma Lloyd will continue as Linda McFly. The Olivier-winning musical is playing at the Adelphi Theatre and will arrive on Broadway in 2023.

Only Murders in the Building Renewed for Season Three

Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a third season, according to Variety. The Hulu comedy series stars comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short alongside Selena Gomez. Produced by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and created and written by Martin and John Hoffman, the series revolves around three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Gabby Beans

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Gabby Beans Set for Ball Change on The Cape

Gabby Beans, a 2022 Tony nominee, will star in Brittany K. Allen’s Ball Change at Falmouth Academy in Cape Cod on July 14, 15 and 16. Directed by Dina Vovsi, the play follows the Chimes, New York’s most elite celebrity answering service. Through 50 years of economic, social and technological upheaval, the audience meets a dozen spunky operators full of dreams and aspirations. Only one employee, Beatrice (Beans), stays surprisingly constant through switchboards to pagers to iPhones, and the Chimes’ inevitable obsolesce. The cast will also include Megan Hill, Rachel Botchan and Maggie Thompson.