Odds & Ends: Christy Altomare, Adam Kantor & More Set for Duncan Sheik's New Musical Noir

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Christy Altomare to Star in Duncan Sheik & Kyle Jarrow's Noir

Whisper House collaborators Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's new musical Noir is scheduled to have its world premiere at Houston's Alley Theatre from June 2 through July 3. Former Broadway.com vlogger Christy Altomare will lstar alongside Adam Kantor, Morgan Marcell, Sinclair Daniel, David Guzman, Clifton Samuels and Voltaire Wade-Greene. Darko Tresnjak, who directed Altomare in Anastasia, will helm the show, which centers on a heartbroken man who eavedrops on the couple next door.

Carmen Cusack

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Carmen Cusack & Ben Davis to Star in Sweeney Todd at The Muny

The Muny has announced casting for its upcoming staging of Hugh Wheeler and Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd. Carmen Cusack will play Mrs. Lovett opposite Ben Davis in the title role. The show, which follows a wronged barber who takes to slitting throats while seeking revenge on the corrupt judge who destroyed his life and family, will mark the musical's Muny debut. Directed by Rob Ruggiero, Sweeney Todd is scheduled to run at the outdoor venue from July 16 through July 22.

American Theatre Wing Gala Returns In-Person This September

After a two-year hiatus, The American Theatre Wing will hold its annual gala in-person again. The event, which will take place on September 12 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, will honor the legacy of actor, director and activist Antoinette “Tony” Perry alongside the past, present and future women+ of the theater. The gala will aim to raise an additional $500,000 for the Wing’s Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, which will be matched dollar for dollar by the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust. The Initiative catalyzes change in the American Theatre by infusing new resources into the theater ecosystem that bolster the pipeline for historically underrepresented talent—both onstage and off. “Antoinette’s legacy continues to pave the American Theatre’s dynamic future, as her work inspires generations of strong, talented, and remarkable women+ and other new artists year after year,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, in a statement.

Matt Bomer-Led Fellow Travelers Greenlit at Showtime

Showtime has greenlit a limited series starring Matt Bomer, who appeared on Broadway in Mart Crowley's The Boys in the Band and its Netflix film adaptation. Variety reports that Fellow Travelers, which is based on Thomas Mallon's novel of the same name, will have eight episodes. Philadelphia writer and Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner is adapting the book for the screen. The series is described as an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer will play handsome, charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements—until he meets Tim Laughlin, a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. Laughlin's casting will be announced later. Bomer is also producing the series, which is scheduled to start production in Toronto this July.

Anna Deavere Smith

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Anna Deavere Smith Developing Billie Jean King Play Love All

Love All, a new play written by Anna Deavere Smith and directed by Marc Bruni, will explore the life and career of the legendary tennis star Billie Jean King. The work, which tells the story of the rise of the sports icon and equality trailblazer against a backdrop of the social upheaval and countercultural revolutions of the 1960s, will have a reading the first week of August as part of the New York Stage and Film 2022 summer season. "As a fan of the theater, being part of a project like Love All is an honor and honestly a surreal experience, and being able to work with brilliant minds like Anna Deavere Smith, Marc Bruni and Harriet Leve make this project even more special," King said in a statement. Casting, the creative team and further details about the New York Stage and Film reading will be announced at a later date.

Harmony Extends Through May 15

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's musical Harmony has extended its run at the Museum of Jewish Heritage through May 15. The show tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history. Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess star. Learn more about Harmony here.

Roundabout Theatre Company Announces Off-Broadway Offerings

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced additional production plans for its 2022-2023 season, including the off-Broadway plays for the Laura Pels Theatre as well as full programming for the Black Box Theatre as part of Roundabout Underground. Joining the previously announced 1776 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre as well as off-Broadway’s the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers and The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, come the newly announced world premieres of You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz, Primary Trust by Eboni Booth and Covenant by York Walker. Additional Broadway productions for the Roundabout’s upcoming season will be announced at a later date.