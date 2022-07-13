Odds & Ends: Sharon D Clarke Joins Matthew López's Red, White & Royal Blue & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Sharon D Clarke Joins Matthew López's Red, White & Royal Blue

Another Broadway star has signed on for the movie adaptation of Casey McQuiston's LGBTQ+ romance novel Red, White & Royal Blue. As previously announced, The Inheritance Tony winner Matthew López has been tapped to write and direct the project. Variety reports that Sharon D Clarke has joined the film, which is currently in production in the U.K. McQuiston's 2019 novel centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz (played by Taylor Zakhar Perez), son of the U.S. president (Uma Thurman) and his relationship with Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), grandson of the Queen of England. A release date will be announced later.

Watch the Latest Trailer for the Neil Patrick Harris-Led Uncoupled

Another look at Darren Star's series Uncoupled has arrived with Tony and Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, Tuc Watkins and Brooks Ashmanskas in addition to headliner Neil Patrick Harris. The new Netflix series premieres on July 29. Created and executive produced by Sex and the City, Younger and Emily in Paris' Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman, the show centers on Michael (Harris), who thinks his life is perfect until his longtime boyfriend Colin (Watkins) blindsides him by walking out. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing who he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself as a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City. Check out the trailer below!

London's Life of Pi Sets Closing Date

Lolita Chakrabarti’s Olivier-winning stage adaption of Yann Martel’s Life of Pi, starring Hiran Abeysekera as Pi alongside a life-size Royal Bengal Tiger puppet, has now been extended through January 15, 2023. The date will mark the final performance of the show at Wyndham’s Theatre in London. Nuwan Hugh Perera, who is currently the alternate Pi, will take over the title role on September 7 with Chirag Benedict Lobo joining the cast as the new alternate Pi. Other new cast members joining in September include Davina Moon as Ma, Ameet Chana as Father, Tanvi Virmani as Rani, Saikat Ahamad as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Sakuntala Ramanee as Mrs Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Kevin Shen as Mr Okamoto, Phyllis Ho as Lulu Chen, Kazeem Tosin Amore as Cook/Voice of Richard Parker, Owain Gwynn as Puppeteer and understudies Lilian Tsang and Mohit Mathur. The show will have its North American premiere December at the American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ryann Redmond Joins Titanique on July 13 & 14

Titanique, a send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, will welcome Broadway star Ryann Redmond in the role of The Unsinkable Molly Brown on July 13 and 14. Kathy Deitch is scheduled to return to the role on July 15. Also starring in the show are co-authors Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion and Constantine Rousouli as Jack as well as former Broadway.com vlogger Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Ryan Duncan as Ruth, Alex Ellis as Rose, John Riddle as Cal and Jaye Alexander as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond and Dimitri Moise round out the ensemble. The show is playing at Asylum NYC.