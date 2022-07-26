 Skip to main content
The Piano Lesson, Starring Samuel L. Jackson & Danielle Brooks, Switches Broadway Theaters

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 26, 2022
Danielle Brooks and Samuel L. Jackson
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The upcoming revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Piano Lesson has found a new Broadway home. The previously announced production will now run at the Barrymore Theatre instead of the St. James Theatre as originally reported, according to Deadline. As planned, the production will begin performances on September 19. Directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson, The Piano Lesson will star Samuel L. JacksonDanielle Brooks and John David Washington. 

Winner of the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 1936. A battle is brewing in the Charles household. At the center lies the family’s prized heirloom piano. On one side, a brother plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister will go to any length to keep it and preserve the family history. Only their uncle stands in between. But even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.

The cast also includes Michael Potts, Ray Fisher, April Matthis and Trai Byers. 

The Piano Lesson will feature set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Scott Lehrer and wig design by Cookie Jordan.

