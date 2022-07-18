Tony-Nominated Mr. Saturday Night, Starring Billy Crystal, to Close on Broadway

Mr. Saturday Night, the new musical based on the 1992 film of the same name that sees Billy Crystal reprising his performance as Buddy Young Jr., will close on Broadway. The Tony-nominated production will have its final performance at the Nederlander Theatre on September 4.

“Bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the Broadway stage and experiencing the laughter and tears this show generates has truly been one of the high points of my career,” said Crystal in a statement. “It has been a joyous experience to make my musical comedy debut at the age of 74, and I thank everyone involved: my co-writers Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel; director John Rando; our composer and lyricist, Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, and our music director David O; my vocal coach David Stroud; our choreographer Ellenore Scott; Scott Pask and our entire design team; our musicians and crew; the best producing partner you could ask for, Jimmy Nederlander; and the fantastic cast, each of whom I have great affection for and who made me so proud to act with every show. The character Buddy Young Jr. has been part of my life for many decades and I’m honored that I was able to share him with the audiences at the Nederlander Theatre.”

Mr. Saturday Night features music by Jason Robert Brown and lyrics by Amanda Green, with direction by John Rando. The musical's book is written by Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The cast includes David Paymer, reprising his role as Stan Yankleman from the film, as well as Tony nominee Shoshana Bean, Randy Graff, Chasten Harmon, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales and Mylinda Hull.

Mr. Saturday Night opened on April 27 and earned five Tony nominations including Best Musical and acting nominations for Crystal and Bean.