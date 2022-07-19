Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Sets September Date

Save the date! The fan-favorite Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will once again take place live and in person on the streets of New York City on September 25 beginning at 10AM ET. The annual event returned in-person last year after taking place online. The day-long, outdoor celebration is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Attendees will have the opportunity to take home one-of-a-kind showbiz memorabilia and bid on exclusive Broadway items including props, costume pieces and opening night theater packages. The event takes over the streets of the Theater District and allows theater fans to peruse dozens of booths and tables dedicated to productions, organizations, benefits and more.

Details for the 36th edition of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, including participating tables, auction lots and special guests, will be announced later.