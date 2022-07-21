Adam Bregman, Courtnee Carter & More Set for Sing Street at Boston's Huntington Theatre

Casting has been revealed for Sing Street's previously announced Boston run. After postponing its Broadway bow, the new musical will play from August 26 to October 2 at Huntington’s Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA. The musical, based on the hit 2016 indie film of the same name by John Carney, features a book by Tony winner Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Gary Clark and Carney. Tony winners Rebecca Taichman and Sonya Tayeh return to direct and choreograph.

Adam Bregman and Courtnee Carter star as Conor and Ralphina. The cast also features Billy Carter as Robert Lawlor, Jack DiFalco as Barry Bray, Dónal Finn as Brendan Lawlor, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, Michael Lepore as Gary, Diego Lucano as Darren Mulvey, Elijah Lyons as Larry, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as Anne Lawlor, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Gian Perez as Kevin, Dee Roscioli as Penny Lawlor, Armand Schultz as Brother Baxter and Ben Wang as Eamon. Understudies include Gable Kinsman, Ale Philippides and Virginia Vogel. Carter, Nathan and Perez appeared in the off-Broadway premiere at New York Theatre Workshop.

Sing Street is set in 1982 Dublin. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor (Bregman) and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl (Carter).

The musical made its world premiere in the fall of 2019 at off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop. That production's cast, led by Brenock O'Connor, Zara Devlin and Gus Halper, were set to reprise their performances for the Broadway transfer, which had been scheduled to begin previews at the Lyceum Theatre on March 26, 2020.