Celebrate Opening Night of The Kite Runner with a Peek at the Production

The stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel The Kite Runner offially opens on Broadway on July 21, and now there's even more to see of the production. Playing at the Hayes Theater through October 30, The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. The show stars Amir Arison as Amir, Faran Tahir as Baba, Azita Ghanizada as Soraya, Dariush Kashani as Rahim Khan, Amir Malaklou as Assef, Eric Sirakian as Hassan/Sohrab and more. Check out the show clips and photos below!

Amir Arison, Azita Ghanizada and the cast of The Kite Runner.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Eric Sirakian and Amir Arison in The Kite Runner.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Dariush Kashani as Rahim Khan and Amir Arison as Amir in The Kite Runner.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Salar Nader in The Kite Runner.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)