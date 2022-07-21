Odds & Ends: Watch Samantha Barks & Ramin Karimloo in the Trailer for Tomorrow Morning

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

See Samantha Barks & Ramin Karimloo in New Movie Musical

A trailer has arrived for the previously announced movie musical Tomorrow Morning, starring stage favorites Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo. The film is adapted from Laurence Mark Wythe's 2006 stage work and follows the relationships of what at first seems like two different couples separated by a span of time—one couple is getting married, and the other is getting divorced. It turns out they are actually the same couple at two points in their relationship—a decade apart. Watch below, and catch the movie this fall!

New West End Theater to Open

The West End is gearing up to welcome a new theater. Soho Place, owned and operated by Nimax Theatres, has been a 12-year project and will run as a not-for-profit, according to The Guardian. The venue was designed with theater creatives in mind and inspired by owner Nica Burns' visit to the ancient theater of Epidaurus in Greece. She consulted minds director Marianne Elliott and scribe James Graham for the project. Nimax also owns the Vaudeville (home to Six), the Palace (home to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and the Apollo (home to Jerusalem). Offerings at the Soho Place will be announced later.

Simon Lipkin & Georgina Castle Set for London's Elf

Simon Lipkin and Georgina Castle will play Buddy and Jovie in London's Elf. The musical adaptation of the hit movie returns to London in a new production at the Dominion Theatre this holiday season, beginning previews on November 14 and running through January 7, 2023. Opening night is set for November 24. Based on the 2003 film, starring Will Ferrell, the show features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin with songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin The production will be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley. Further casting is to be announced.

Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed to Return to London Stage

Ted Lasso Emmy nominee Nick Mohammed is set return to the London stage this holiday season with A Christmas Carol-ish from December 7 through December 23 at the Soho Theatre. The show sees the Charles Dickens classic retold by Mohammed's comedy alter-ego, Mr. Swallow. Directed by Matt Peover, A Christmas Carol-ish reunites the creative team behind Mohammed's previous Mr. Swallow shows Houdini and Dracula! The cast will also include David Elms as Mr. Goldsworth and Kieran Hodgson as Jonathan. Additional casting will be announced later.