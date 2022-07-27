Hear from Into the Woods' Brian d’Arcy James, Phantom's Emilie Kouatchou & More on The Broadway Show

Sara Bareilles & Brian d'Arcy James in Broadway's Into the Woods
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on July 31 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Host Tamsen Fadal speaks with Brian d’Arcy James about starring in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre.
- See the cast Broadway's The Kite Runner, including star Amir Arison, take their opening night bows.
- Correspondent Charlie Cooper sits down with The Phantom of the Opera’s history-making star Emilie Kouatchou at the Civilian Hotel to talk about being the first Black woman to play Christine on Broadway.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chats with performers Catherine Wreford Ledlow and Craig Ramsay about taking on Amazing Race Canada.
- Play ball! Correspondent Perry Sook heads to Central Park to get the scoop on this summer’s Broadway Show League.
