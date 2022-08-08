Off-Broadway's Between the Lines to Release Original Cast Recording

Between the Lines, the new off-Broadway musical based on the acclaimed novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, will release an original cast recording on Ghostlight Records. The production is currently running at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre, directed by Jeff Calhoun with a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. The recording will be released at a later date this season.

Arielle Jacobs leads the company as Delilah along with Jake David Smith, Vicki Lewis, Will Burton, Jerusha Cavazos and Julia Murney.

Between the Lines centers on Delilah, an outsider in a new town and a new school, who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

