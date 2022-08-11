Cast Announced for Six's Second National Tour

Don't lose your head because Six is launching a second national tour. Known as the Boleyn Tour, it will begin performances at the Smith Center in Las Vegas on September 20. The musical's first touring production, the Aragon Tour, is currently performing at the National Theatre in Washington, DC.

This cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The company also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow as alternates.

Written by Tony winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from the history books.

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille choreographs the production, which features scenic design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling and sound design by Paul Gatehouse, orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. music supervision by Roberta Duchak.

Six is currently running at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre.