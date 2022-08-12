Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover, Krysta Rodriguez & More to Join Broadway's Into the Woods

More Broadway favorites are heading Into the Woods. The revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods extended its Broadway run at the St. James Theatre and additional casting for the eight-week extension has been announced. Lear deBessonet directs the Broadway transfer of the Encores! staging with Lorin Latarro choreographing and Rob Berman serving as music director.

Tony winner Stephanie J. Block will join the production as the Baker's Wife with real-life husband Sebastian Arcelus portraying the Baker. Tony nominee Montego Glover will play the Witch Tuesdays through Thursdays, sharing the role with current star Patina Miller who will perform Fridays through Sundays. Krysta Rodriguez will take over the role of Cinderella with Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood and Jim Stanek as the Steward. They all begin performances on September 6.

Current cast members Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry will continue as as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince and Rapunzel's Prince, respectively. Three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl will play the role of the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince from September 6 through September 15 while Creel fulfills a prior commitment. Creel returns to the production on September 16.

Aymee Garcia will continue as Jack’s Mother through September 25, with Ann Harada reprising her role of Jack’s Mother from the City Center Encores! production beginning on September 27.

Original cast members Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Phillipa Soo, Julia Lester and David Turner will take their final bows on September 4.

The new cast joins the production that also features Cole Thompson as Jack, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s wife, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore and Cameron Johnson serve as swings.

Block won a Tony Award for her leading performance in The Cher Show. She has two additional nominations for her featured performance in Falsettos and leading performance in The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Her other Broadway credits include Anything Goes, 9 to 5, The Pirate Queen, Wicked and The Boy From Oz. Arceuls is known for starring on Broadway in Rent, Wicked, Elf, Jersey Boys and more. This marks the second time the couple has appeared together on Broadway, the first is when they played opposite in Wicked as Elphaba and Fiyero in 2007. A Tony nominee for her starring role in Memphis, Glover's Broadway credits also include The Color Purple, Les Misérables and It Shoulda Been You. She played Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago production of Hamilton. Rodriguez's Broadway credits include Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights and more. Geraghty has previously been seen in Broadway's Groundhog Day. Stanek has eight Broadway credits to his name including Fun Home, Little Women, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder and more. Karl is a three-time Tony nominee for his work in Rocky, On the Twentieth Century and Groundhog Day.

This marks the third revival of Into the Woods and its first time back on Broadway in 20 years. A movie adaptation was released in 2014.