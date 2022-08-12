Nick Cartell & Preston Truman Boyd to Return to the National Tour of Les Misérables

Casting for Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony-winning musical Les Misérables has been announced. The show will relaunch its national tour this October at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio and will play more than 60 week-long and multi-week engagements through the next several years.

Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd will return to portray Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert. They are joined by Matt Crowle as Thénardier, Christina Rose Hall as Madame Thénardier, Haley Dortch as Fantine, Devin Archer as Enjolras, Christine Heesun Hwang as Éponine, Gregory Lee Rodriguez as Marius and Addie Morales as Cosette. Cora Jane Messer and Hazel Vogel alternate in the role of Little Cosette/Young Éponine. Harrison Fox and Gabriel Lafazan alternate in the role of Gavroche.

The new touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Olivia J. Lu, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, J.T. Wood and David Young.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption—a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Boublil and Schönberg’s score includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more.

"No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again," Mackintosh said. "We are all thrilled to be bringing her home to you."