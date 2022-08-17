Off-Broadway's Between the Lines Sets Final Performance Date

Between the Lines, the new off-Broadway musical based on the acclaimed novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, will play its final performance at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre on September 11. The production, directed by Jeff Calhoun, features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. It began previews on June 14 and opened on July 11. An original cast recording is in the works.

Arielle Jacobs leads the company as Delilah along with Jake David Smith, Vicki Lewis, Will Burton, Jerusha Cavazos and Julia Murney.

Between the Lines centers on Delilah, an outsider in a new town and a new school, who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.