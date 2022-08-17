Head to Hadestown, the Delacorte Theater & More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on August 21 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Correspondent Charlie Cooper chats with T. Oliver Reid, who is taking on the role of Hermes in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown, at the Civilian Hotel.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sits down with Tony winner Michael R. Jackson at the Time Hotel to talk about his groundbreaking musical A Strange Loop’s journey to the stage.

Head to the heart of Central Park with correspondent Perry Sook to learn all about the 60th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, the Delacorte Theater and the Public Works production of As You Like It.

Get to know Six star Samantha Pauly.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!