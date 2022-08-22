Zachary Noah Piser & More Complete KPOP Casting

Complete casting has been announced for KPOP, The Broadway Musical. The show will bow at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre with preview performances beginning on October 13 ahead of opening night on November 20. Featuring a book by Jason Kim, music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park and music and lyrics by Max Vernon, KPOP is an immersive musical that weaves together dance, music and intimate storytelling, taking theatergoers on a backstage tour of a Korean pop music factory. Teddy Bergman directs.

In addition to the previously announced Luna, Kevin Woo (formerly of U-KISS), Min Young Lee (formerly of Miss A), Bo Hyung Kim (formerly of SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Julia Abueva, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Eddy Lee, Jully Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park and John Yi, the cast also includes Joshua Lee, Lina Rose Lee and Zachary Noah Piser. Piser has previously appeared on Broadway in Wicked and most recently in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen.

The production features choreography by Jennifer Weber, music direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, costume design by Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Peter Fitzgerald and Andrew Keister, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Mia M. Neal and makeup design by Joe Dulude II and Suki Tsujimoto.

KPOP played off-Broadway, starring Ashley Park and Jason Tam, both of whom won 2018 Lortel Awards for their performances, with the musical winning the Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical.