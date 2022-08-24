Odds & Ends: See Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More in the Trailer for Pinocchio

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Get a Glimpse at Cynthia Erivo & More in Disney's Pinocchio

The trailer for Disney's previously announced, star-studded, live-action remake of Pinocchio has arrived, and it's magical. Featuring Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Pinocchio stars Tom Hanks as Gepetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John and Luke Evans as the Coachman. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices the title role. The film arrives on Disney+ on September 8. Watch the trailer below!

Transport Group & NAATCO Team Up for Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance

Transport Group and the National Asian American Theatre Company have announced a notable staging of Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III. The show will play off-Broadway at the Connelly Theater beginning on October 22. This production is the first off-Broadway revival of Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play and the first one to feature a full cast of Asian-American actors. The cast includes Tina Chilip, Carmen M. Herlihy, Paul Juhn, Mia Katigbak, Manu Narayan and Rita Wolf. In A Delicate Balance, Agnes and Tobias are a complacent, middle-aged couple with a hanger-on of a house guest—Agnes’ alcoholic sister Claire. When longtime friends Harry and Edna appear on their doorstep claiming a nameless “fear” has forced them from their home coincides with their four-time divorced daughter Julia moving home, their daily balance is shattered. Opening night will be on November 6.

Watch the Trailer for The Accidental Wolf's Third & Final Season

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara is back in Arian Moayed's gripping series The Accidental Wolf. The third and final season spotlights her character Katie, who tries to uncover what happened on the night of a desperate call from a stranger pleading for her to save him and his pregnant wife. View the new season on Topic this fall. Check out the trailer below!

Jay Armstrong Johnson's I Put a Spell on You Returns with Live Show This October

I Put a Spell on You, the annual Halloween concert-meets-party that spoofs and pays tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus, returns live this year at New York City’s Sony Hall on October 23. The evening is presented by Kampfire Films and Jay Armstrong Johnson and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary. Additional Broadway guests will be announced soon.

See Solea Pfeiffer & More in the Teaser for A Jazzman's Blues

Tyler Perry's upcoming Netflix film A Jazzman’s Blues, which unravels 40 years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama in the deep South, stars Broadway alum Joshua Boone and Almost Famous-bound star Solea Pfeiffer. The film also features Austin Scott and arrives on Netflix on September 23. Watch the trailer below.