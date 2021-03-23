Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone to Star in Tyler Perry's Jazzman’s Blues

Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone are set to star in Tyler Perry's Jazzman's Blues, according to Deadline. The film will primarily shoot at Tyler Perry Studios and be released on Netflix later this year.

Perry will write, direct and produce the movie, which is a long-gestating project for him—he wrote the screenplay 26 years ago. Set from 1937 to 1987, the story follows an investigation into an unsolved murder that unveils a story full of forbidden love, deceit and a secret that has been held for 40 years.

Pfeiffer starred in the 2019 New York City Center production of Evita. Her other stage credits include Gun & Powder at Virginia's Signature Theatre, The Light in the Piazza at Chicago's Lyric Opera House, Almost Famous at San Diego's Old Globe and the national tour of Hamilton. Her screen credits include Scandal and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Boone appeared on Broadway in Holler If Ya Hear Me and Network. His off-Broadway credits include All the Natalie Portmans, Actually and Mother Courage and Her Children. He has appeared on screen in Premature and the mini-series Seven Seconds.