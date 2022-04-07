Tony-Winning Kinky Boots Struts Back to New York Stage

Everybody say yeah! Kinky Boots is returning to New York City this summer. The Tony-winning musical will bow at off-Broadway's Stage 42 beginning on July 26 with opening night set for August 25. Featuring 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the production is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Casting is to be announced.

“We are over the moon to be bringing this beloved show back to New York for audiences to feel the joy once again,” said producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig in a statement. “Kinky Boots has so much heart, and reminds us to be unashamedly ourselves and raise each other up, which is exactly what we need at this moment in time. We can’t wait to see fans old and new dancing, singing, and leaving the theater with full hearts and open minds.”

Based on a true story and the film of the same name, Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price, who abandons his family's shoe factory to live with his demanding girlfriend in London. After the unexpected death of his father, Charlie returns to the struggling factory and finds it's up to him to figure out a way to keep the business alive. Enter Lola, a fabulous drag queen, who gives Charlie the idea to create ladies' shoes for men. Soon, the factory is turning out "kinky boots" under the supervision of Charlie and Lola, but can this scheme actually work? And can these two extremely different men find a common ground and become real friends?

Kinky Boots opened at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre in April 2013 and ran for six years. It played its final performance on April 7, 2019. It won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.