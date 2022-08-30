Laura Linney to Return to Broadway in David Auburn's Summer, 1976

Oscar and Tony nominee Laura Linney is returning to Broadway. She will star in the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Auburn's Summer, 1976, directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan. Performances will begin at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 4, 2023.

Five-time Tony nominee Linney was last seen on Broadway in My Name is Lucy Barton. Her other Broadway credits include Time Stands Still, Les Liaisons Dangereuse, Sight Unseen, The Crucible, Uncle Vanya and more. Summer, 1976 marks a reunion for Auburn and Sullivan, who collaborated on Proof as well as for Linney and Sullivan, who worked together on The Little Foxes. Linney is a crrent Emmy nominee for her performance on Ozark.

In Summer, 1976, an unlikely friendship develops over one fateful summer between Diana, a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice, a free-spirited yet naive housewife. As the bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition and intimacy and help each other discover their own independence.

Additional casting, the opening night date and the creative team for Summer, 1976 will be announced soon.