See The Music Man Star Sutton Foster, Schitt's Creek's Noah Reid & More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 31, 2022
Paul Wontorek & Sutton Foster
(Photo by Lindsey Sullivan for Broadway.com)

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on September 4 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

  • Sutton Foster, who plays Marian the librarian in The Music Mansits down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wotorek at New York’s historic Morgan Library and Museum.
  • Five, six, seven, eight! Correspondent Perry Sook heads to the heart of the Theatre District to learn all about Broadway Dance Center.
  • Hear Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid talk about making his Broadway debut in Tracy Letts’ Tony-nominated play The Minutes.
  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek catches up with Justin “Squigs” Robertson to talk about his incredible illustrations and The Lights of Broadway Show Cards.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

