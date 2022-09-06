Zachary Quinto to Make West End Debut in James Graham's Best of Enemies

Screen and stage star Zachary Quinto will make his West End debut this fall in James Graham's Best of Enemies. Directed by Jeremy Herrin and inspired by the 2015 documentary of the same name, Best of Enemies will begin performances at London's Noël Coward Theatre on November 14.

"Living and working in London has long been an aspiration of mine," Quinto said in a statement. "But to be making my West End debut in such a thrilling and relevant play - amongst such a distinguished creative team - and playing such a scorching and complex character as Gore Vidal - far exceeds my expectations of what living and working in London would look like. I'm full of gratitude and excitement. Best of Enemies harkens back to a vital time - when genuine discourse was possible from even the most opposite ends of the ideological spectrum. My hope is that such discourse may be once again rekindled in response to the work itself."

Quinto, who has appeared on Broadway in The Glass Menagerie and The Boys in the Band and is known for his screen performances in Star Trek, Heroes and American Horror Story, will play liberal writer Gore Vidal. He will be joined by David Harewood, who reprises his turn as conservative political commentator William F. Buckley Jr. from the production's run at London's Young Vic.

The cast also includes Deborah Alli, Emilio Doorgasingh, Clare Foster, Tom Godwin, John Hodgkinson, Syrus Lowe, Kevin McMonagle and Sam Otto who will each perform multiple roles within the play including Andy Warhol, James Baldwin, Patricia Buckley, Howard Austen, Aretha Franklin and Martin Luther-King. The ensemble includes David Boyle, Lincoln Conway, Vivienne Ekwulugo, Jamie Hogarth and Saaj Raja.

Best of Enemies charts a series of televised debates that took place in August 1968 between two long-time opponents Buckley Jr. and Gore Vidal. Their rivalry is credited as having revolutionised political TV debates and current affairs broadcasting.

The creative team for Best of Enemies features designs by Bunny Christie, lighting designs by Jack Knowles, sound designs by Tom Gibbons, video designs by Max Spielbichler, composition by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG (UK) and Jim Carnahan CSA (US). Voice and dialect is by Hazel Holder and associate direction is by Annie Kershaw.