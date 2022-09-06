A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Starring Will Swenson, Confirms Broadway Cast

Will Swenson will reprise his performance as Neil Diamond when A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical bows on Broadway. The musical recently finished its pre-Broadway run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre and will play Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre beginning on November 2 ahead of opening on December 4. Tony winner Michael Mayer directs with Steven Hoggett choreographing. Oscar nominee Anthony McCaren wrote the book for the musical, which features Diamond's music.

Also reprising their turns from the Boston run is Mark Jacoby as Diamond at his current age, looking back as Swenson plays a younger version, Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as the therapist who challenges Diamond to examine his past before it consumes him.

The cast also features Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Paul Colby and Tommy O’Rourke, Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns and Kieve Diamond and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond. The ensemble, swings and standbys include Neal Benari, Ninako Donville, Kalonjee Gallimore, Samantha Gershman, Alex Hairston, Makai Hernandez, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Mary Page Nance, Robert Pendilla, Max Sangerman and MiMi Scardulla. Swenson will play seven performances a week with Nick Fradiani taking on the role on Wednesday evenings as the Alternate Neil Diamond.

Diamond is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold more than 100 million records worldwide. He won a 1974 Grammy Award for the soundtrack to the film Jonathan Livingston Seagull, which was followed by nine additional Grammy nominations. His hit songs include "America," "Sweet Caroline," "September Morn," "Love on the Rocks," "Solitary Man," "Kentucky Woman" and "Heartlight."

A Beautiful Noise features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Jessica Paz, hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren, music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino and Brian Usifer.